DA in Gauteng pours cold water on Lesufi’s Sopa anti-crime strategy

JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday, members of the Gauteng legislature debated premier Panyaza Lesufi's State of the Province Address (Sopa).

Lesufi delivered his first Sopa at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday, where he touched on crime, e-tolls, transport and the state of municipalities.

The premier told residents that one of his priorities was to increase funding in the fight against crime.

As part of his grand plan to deal with crime, he announced intentions to introduce several security measures, including panic buttons and facial recognition CCTV cameras.

During the debate, the Democratic Alliance's Solly Msimanga said Lesufi's plan is a pipe dream as he was failing to get the basics right.

“The Gauteng Broad Band Network is still not fully operational in this province, yet premier Lesufi wants to issue residents with panic buttons. How will this work when we cannot even get the basics right? The 10 111 number does not even work in the province in most [instances].”