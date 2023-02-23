DA heads to SCA to challenge Citizenship Act

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Thursday to challenge the Citizenship Act and, in particular, a provision that automatically strips South Africans of their citizenship when they become citizens of other countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Thursday to challenge the Citizenship Act and, in particular, a provision that automatically strips South Africans of their citizenship when they become citizens of other countries.

In terms of Section 6(1)(A) of the act, you automatically forfeit your South African citizenship when you acquire citizenship of another country, unless you acquire it through marriage or you make a special application to the minister of home affairs ahead of time.

The DA said that this was unconstitutional and it wanted the courts to declare the relevant section invalid.

In 2021, the High Court in Pretoria ruled against the party. But now it’s taking its fight to the SCA.

The Department of Home Affairs' position is that South African citizens who give up their citizenship in terms of the section in question, do so, or ought to do so, knowingly and intentionally.

But the DA said that this wasn’t always the case and that many, who aren’t aware of the law or, for example, receive bad legal advice, don’t realise they’re forfeiting their South African citizenship when they take up a second country’s citizenship. It also said that the current system leaves the department itself unaware of when a citizen gives up their citizenship.

The DA argues that the department accepts that dual citizenship is not problematic and that the legislation provides for it. In the result, it said that the default position should reflect this.

The DA said in its current form that the act was in violation of the right to citizenship.

The department, meanwhile, agreed with the High Court which found that the DA had conflated the deprivation of citizenship, which it said was not allowed by the Constitution, with the loss of citizenship, which it said was allowed.