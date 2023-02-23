DA, EFF describe Lesufi's Sopa as 'showboating'

During his State of the Province Address Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced plans to combat crime, improve the transport sector and prioritise the township economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Thursday criticised Premier Panyaza Lesufi's State of the Province Address (Sopa) saying it did not provide short-term solutions to the issues plaguing the province.

Lesufi delivered his maiden Sopa at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday, where he announced plans to combat crime, improve the transport sector and prioritise the township economy.

Since Lesufi assumed office in October last year, he prioritised the fight against crime in Gauteng.

During his Sopa, he outlined several measures to achieve this goal including the launch of security helicopters and CCTV cameras across the province.

During the debate, the Democratic Alliance's provincial chairperson Solly Msimanga said the provincial government needs to reduce its reliance on Eskom as soon as possible.

"All that the premier said during the Sopa is just hot air and sheer grandstanding with a mixture of political showboating."

At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters' Molebogeng Masoleng insisted Lesufi's address lacked substance.

"All that the premier did was political showboating. Inganekwane. Classic Lesufi. We urge residents to reject Lesufi in the next elections."

The debate is set to continue on Friday morning.