Countdown to the Royalty Soapie Awards: How to vote for your favourites

The public has until 8 March to vote for their favourite actor, actress and show ahead of the prestigious ceremony taking place on 11 March.

Cape Town – The sixth edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards will be taking place on 11 March under the theme ‘An Evening Among The Stars’.

The Awards recognise people who contribute to the South African daily television drama entertainment industry.

“Whether you’re an actor, make-up artist, costume designer, or producer, the Royalty Soapie Awards celebrates you!” said the organisers.

The nominees are in, and the competition is fierce!



Congratulations to all the soap stars who made the cut. Get ready for an #AnEveningAmongStars at the Royalty Soapie Awards!



Watch the full announcements on YouTube! https://t.co/sEICuRmrVR



#Anevengamongstars ' Royalty Soapie Awards (@SoapieAwards) February 16, 2023

Here’s a look at some of the categories:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide - House of Zwide

Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Mogangwa - Skeem Saam

Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa - Skeem Saam

Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela - The Estate

Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga - The Estate

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra - The River

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Dawn Thandeka King as Thandiwe - Diepcity S2

Katlego Danke as Thathi - Gomora

Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane - The Estate

Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela - The Estate

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana - The River

Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone - The River

OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA

Binnelanders

Diepcity S2

House of Zwide

Scandal

Skeem Saam

The Black Door

Click here for the full list of nominees.

‘Empowering the fans, the vote is in your hands’

Viewers will also get a chance to vote for their favourites in the following categories:

MOST POPULAR SHOW

VIEWERS CHOICE BEST ACTOR

VIEWERS CHOICE BEST ACTRESS

Click here for the extensive list of nominees and how to vote.

Voting lines are currently open and close on 8 March at 12pm.

The ceremony will be televised on 25 March on SABC1.