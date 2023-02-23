Countdown to the Royalty Soapie Awards: How to vote for your favourites
The public has until 8 March to vote for their favourite actor, actress and show ahead of the prestigious ceremony taking place on 11 March.
Cape Town – The sixth edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards will be taking place on 11 March under the theme ‘An Evening Among The Stars’.
The Awards recognise people who contribute to the South African daily television drama entertainment industry.
“Whether you’re an actor, make-up artist, costume designer, or producer, the Royalty Soapie Awards celebrates you!” said the organisers.
The nominees are in, and the competition is fierce!' Royalty Soapie Awards (@SoapieAwards) February 16, 2023
Congratulations to all the soap stars who made the cut. Get ready for an #AnEveningAmongStars at the Royalty Soapie Awards!
Watch the full announcements on YouTube! https://t.co/sEICuRmrVR
#Anevengamongstars
Here’s a look at some of the categories:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide - House of Zwide
Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Mogangwa - Skeem Saam
Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa - Skeem Saam
Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela - The Estate
Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga - The Estate
Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra - The River
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Dawn Thandeka King as Thandiwe - Diepcity S2
Katlego Danke as Thathi - Gomora
Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane - The Estate
Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela - The Estate
Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana - The River
Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone - The River
OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA
Binnelanders
Diepcity S2
House of Zwide
Scandal
Skeem Saam
The Black Door
Click here for the full list of nominees.
‘Empowering the fans, the vote is in your hands’
Viewers will also get a chance to vote for their favourites in the following categories:
MOST POPULAR SHOW
VIEWERS CHOICE BEST ACTOR
VIEWERS CHOICE BEST ACTRESS
Click here for the extensive list of nominees and how to vote.
Voting lines are currently open and close on 8 March at 12pm.
The ceremony will be televised on 25 March on SABC1.