Cape Town declares measles outbreak

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has declared a measles outbreak.

An outbreak is declared when three or more cases are confirmed in a health facility, district, or sub-district within a month.

This follows outbreaks in five other provinces including Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

A national measles vaccination campaign for children between six months and 14 years is in place and it aims to limit the impact of the outbreak.

Mayoral committee member for health Patricia van der Ross is encouraging parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

"Anyone who has symptoms should be taken to the nearest clinic or GP so that the diagnosis can be confirmed with a blood test."