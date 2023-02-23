ANC leaders upset by Andre de Ruyter’s scathing criticism of the party

In an eTV interview, Andre de Ruyter spoke up about corruption at Eskom and how the ANC has had a hand in it.

JOHANNESBURG - Several senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders are fuming following former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s scathing criticism of the party and placing it at the centre of corruption claims at the entity.

De Ruyter's sit-down with e-TV’s Annika Larsen has continued to cause upset for many in the governing party - including those who felt they had elevated him to the position of the power producer’s saviour.

The anger directed at De Ruyter has already been expressed by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele who both accused him of right-wing tendencies.

Some ANC leaders who backed De Ruyter over the past three years have been left fuming, saying they regret giving him a lifeline after the private sector spat him out.

De Ruyter was appointed Eskom CEO despite fierce opposition due to his track record and the fact that he had no engineering background.

Most of those who spoke to Eyewitness News shared sentiments expressed by both Fikile Mbalula and Mondli Gungubele that corruption claims should be followed with evidence and action.

For some, it was De Ruyter’s expressions and views as he spoke of ANC traditions that stung the most.

"They still address one another as comrades which is frankly embarrassing..."

But there are others within government and the ANC's ranks who feel vindicated but warn that the ANC – which has been in defence of the former CEO - has probably given his career a new lease through this saga.

Eskom has since said it's arranging for an acting CEO to step in.