WC taxi stay away called off but law enforcement to still monitor hot spots

Taxi council, Santaco, has confirmed that it has called off a planned mass taxi stay away for Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi council, Santaco, has confirmed that it has called off a planned mass taxi stay away for Wednesday.

"We have decided to call off the stay away so our taxis in the province will be operating and we have sent out notices o all our operators to say they can operate."

Nevertheless, the metro's law enforcement will still monitor hotspot areas on Wednesday morning.

Safety MMC, JP Smith, and Santaco leaders met on Tuesday to find possible solutions to the taxi industry's concerns over impoundments, routes and licensing.

Premier Alan Winde said that they have to foster a new relationship with the taxi industry.

"Plotting the way forward, making sure that together we find solutions to the issues that have been raised, making sure that we understand that it's about being law-abiding businesses and making sure that we are providing proper, safe, reliable public transport."

Meawhile, Santaco spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus, said that a task team would be set up to help streamline their concerns.

"A task team will be established by the MEC to look specifically at our grievances and find ways to deal with them once and for all and to build a partnership between the industry and the government of the Western Cape."