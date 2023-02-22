WC police brass say they won't allow province to be criminal breeding ground

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police management said that it would not allow the province to be a breeding ground for criminals.

This follows the release of the province's crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday.

The statistics paint a very grim picture for the province, with all serious contact crimes showing a steady increase over the five years, with Mfuleni township in Cape Town ranked as the new murder capital of the country.

One hundred and forty-two more people were killed in the Western Cape between October and December last year.

This is a 13.4% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Two hundred and eleven more people were raped in the province, a 16.1% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Carjackings were also up, however, house robberies and robberies at non-residential homes have shown a decline in the same reporting period.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said that they would do all they can to reverse the situation.

"We're on it to make ensure that we take a softer approach by arresting the minds of the people whilst we physically arrest those who are there to commit a crime."

Patekile has also asked for the community's involvement in crime-fighting efforts.