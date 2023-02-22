WC police appeal for assistance in finding kidnapped baby Ivakele Yeko

Almost three months have passed since Ivakele Yeko was kidnapped by an unknown woman in Somerset West and there's still no sign of the little boy's whereabouts.

CAPE TOWN - Almost three months have passed and police in Western Cape are again, appealing to the public to assist in the return of a kidnapped six-month-old baby boy to his home in Strand.

Ivakele Yeko was snatched by an unknown woman in Somerset West on 5 December.

There's been no sign of the child or his kidnapper, since.

Police said that several attempts were made to find little Ivakele, but thus far, they've come up short.

READ: Frantic search for abducted Cape baby continues

Detectives have pleaded with anyone who might have information about the kidnapping to help them safely return the little boy to his distraught parents.

A police identikit of Ivakele Yeko's kidnapper. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to Eyewitness News shortly after their son was abducted, Asanda Yeko and Phumlani Tolipad said that they were struggling to eat and sleep since the tragedy, begging Ivakele's kidnapper to return him.

The baby was with his caregiver at the time of the abduction.

It appeared that the nanny left the baby and his older sister with a woman she didn't know when that person offered to buy the children food.

The girl was later found near the caregiver's home but there was no sign of Ivakele.