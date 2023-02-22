Go

WATCH: SARS commissioner not yet claiming victory for revenue windfall

South Africa's revenue collector's efforts are bearing fruit amid staggering national debt.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.
22 February 2023 18:45

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter reacted to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech - where he said the revenue collector would not yet claim victory in response to the revenue windfall.

"...there definitely has been a steady rebuilding programme at Sars and that's beginning to bear fruit," he said.

