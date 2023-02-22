Go

WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2023 budget speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will address the nation with the annual budget speech at 2pm.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his annual budget speech on 22 February 2023. Picture: Parliament TV / YouTube
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his annual budget speech on 22 February 2023. Picture: Parliament TV / YouTube
22 February 2023 13:28

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding, high unemployment rates, waning infrastructure, and failing state-owned enterprises are just some of the talking points South Africans expect to be addressed in Wednesday's budget speech.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will address the nation with the annual budget speech at 2pm on Wednesday.

In the lead-up to Godongwana's address, watch Refilwe Moloto and her guests delve into this year's finances below.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA