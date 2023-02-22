Tshwane speaker claims coalition members are plotting to remove him

Murunwa Makwarela said that some members from the DA-led multiparty coalition intended to submit a motion of no confidence against him over his handling of Tshwane mayor Randal Williams' resignation.

PRETORIA - The Speaker of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, said there are councillors within the coalition government who want him removed from his position.

Makwarela, a Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, said he is aware that there are members from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition who intend to submit a motion of no confidence in him over his handling of now former mayor Randall Williams’s resignation.

Williams initially resigned on 13 February, but later submitted an amended resignation letter that said his resignation would be effective on 28 February.

Following pressure from opposition councillors, Makwarela ordered an external legal opinion that found that Williams's amendment was unlawful.

Makwarela said he has handled the situation to the best of his ability.

“There are always motions of no confidence in the city, but it is regrettable when you hear from your own coalition partners who are planning such kind of an act behind one’s back. It is quite alarming, but we are not phased.”