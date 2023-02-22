Tshwane EFF opt not to field candidate for vacant mayoral position

The position became vacant after an external legal opinion found that it was unlawful for former mayor Randall Williams to amend his resignation to be effective as of 28 February instead of the 13th.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane said that it would not be putting up a candidate to stand for the vacant mayoral position.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Tshwane coalition announced DA member of Parliament, Cilliers Brink, as its candidate for mayor.

EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, said that they planned to hold accountable whoever became the next mayor.

"The EFF in Tshwane maintains we are an opposition party and our interest is to make sure that the City of Tshwane gets to do its work, mainly service delivery and attract investors, and make sure that the finances of the city are run properly."

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary George Matjila said that they were in consultations with smaller parties in Tshwane over who they would field to contest for mayor.

Despite the DA-led multi-party coalition having a slim majority in council seats, Matjila said that he was confident that their candidate would emerge victorious in the mayoral election.

"We will not divulge what is going on there but where they are, they know for sure that they don’t have the numbers. In their party, in Action South Africa, there are people who are not, more especially after they have put this guy as well, so just relax and watch the game."