Social grants: ‘Welfare state’ accusations come from the privileged – Black Sash

With more than half of government's budget spent on social grants, there has been criticism that the country was becoming a welfare state.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights group Black Sash has hit back at critics of South Africa’s social welfare system amid renewed calls for a universal basic income grant.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce changes to government’s social relief measures when he delivers his budget speech on Wednesday afternoon, with National Treasury pressed to increase social grants.

Some organisations also wanted the introduction of a universal basic income grant - a permanent social net that would see government assist the unemployed fight against poverty.

Around 60% of government’s budget is already spent on the social wage, prompting criticism and fears that the country was fast becoming a welfare state.

National director at Black Sash, Rachel Bukasa, said the criticism was misplaced.

“To say that social grants create dependency is to speak from a position of privilege. Only privileged people can sit and throw stones. Anybody, given the chance of a job where they can make an income, give themselves stability and dignity, be able to afford a roof over their head, water, food for their children – any rational being will take that job over the meagre amount that is a grant.”

Instead, Bukasa called on government to address the unemployment crisis.

“When you can show me that there are jobs for people and people have refused to take those jobs, then I will entertain the dependency conversation, but until then, it is a privilege conversation that I will not pay attention to.”