Ramaphosa praises SANDF troops, says they play integral role in SA's development

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the SANDF members acted without hesitation when the country needed them most.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line in the course of their patriotic duty in the country and on international missions.

Ramaphosa addressed the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Armed Forces Day is held annually to commemorate the tragic deaths of 616 black South African troops when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France in 1917.

A 21-gun salute took place shortly before the SANDF commander-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed the forces he commands.

Ramaphosa said that these SANDF members acted without hesitation when the country needed them most.

He praised them for carrying the country on their shoulders during turbulent times.

"I salute you all who carry out tasks in time of disaster, that literally stands between life and death."

Ramaphosa also told the armed forces that they played an integral part in the country’s social and economic development.