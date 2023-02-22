PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41 PB: 13
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
