PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
22 February 2023 05:41

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41 PB: 13

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

