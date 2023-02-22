PICS: Miners trapped after thieves ransack electricity pylons in Randfontein

A team of Eskom technicians were dispatched to Sibanye Gold Mine this week to free miners after a power supply interruption trapped them underground.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says theft and vandalism of its infrastructure left mine workers in Randfontein trapped underground.

The utility said it had to dispatch a team of technicians to Sibanye Gold Mine earlier this week, after employees could not resurface due to a power supply interruption.

Theft and vandalism compromised the local power lines.

The miners were safely evacuated after power supply to the mine was restored.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the incident was economically devastating.

"Theft of tower members leads to the instability and collapse of pylons that carry high voltage power lines, which then poses a safety risk on members of the public. This criminal practice has an additionally devastating impact on the economy.

“We spend a fortune replacing stolen pylon parts and other equipment."

A collapsed electricity pylon. Picture: Eskom

Pylon structures were weakened by the theft of tower members and digging around the foundation. Picture: Eskom

Collapsed electricity pylons saw Sibanye Gold Mine operations grind to a halt. Picture: Eskom

Electricity supply has been restored to Cooke shaft one and Panvlakte Cooke, but technicians are still working to energise Cooke shaft 3/Kagiso, Qithi said.

Gauteng maintenance and operations senior manager Mashangu Xivambu appealed to the public to report illegal connections, theft, and vandalism.

“We recently reported that vandalism and theft have extended to include pylons whose tower members are often stolen by unscrupulous criminal elements, resulting in the steel structures collapsing.

“It is disturbing that this incident happens a week after we raised a concern about incidents of theft and vandalism of pylons,” Xivambu said.