Parow residents urged to take note of temp power cuts in March

Residents have been asked to diarise both the 12th and 19th of March, as the city will switch off lights as part of routine maintenance.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Cape Town's Parow south will soon have their electricity temporarily cut, for different reasons.

The city says it will have to switch off parts including Parow’s industrial area, Ravensmead and Klipkop for routine maintenance.

A major substation in Parow south is due for maintenance to safely keep the suburb's lights on.

Residents have been asked to diarise both 12 and 19 of March for the temporary power cut.

Depending on the weather, work will start from 6:30am to 11:30am on either one of the two days, but it won't be both.

Residents are also urged to keep key appliances off during this time.