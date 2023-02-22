'No one knows you here': Russ claps back at SA trolls

The American rapper said he finds it funny how some people on social media claim they don't know who he is when he is set to perform two sold-out shows in the country.

Cape Town – Russell James Vitale, better known as Russ, has clapped back at social media trolls who claimed to not know him after he posted that he was in the country.

The American rapper, singer and songwriter will be performing in Cape Town on Friday and in Johannesburg on Saturday as part of his The Journey Is Everything world tour.

While he has been mocked by some, his local fans have welcomed him, with some very quick to defend him.

South Africa I’m here 🇿🇦🙏🏼 ' RUSS (@russdiemon) February 21, 2023

people commenting “no one knows you here” in a country that I’m doing sold out shows in is comedy ' RUSS (@russdiemon) February 22, 2023

Welcome to South Africa 😂, they do that to all international artists, don’t mind them ' Mbali N. (@_Mbarly23) February 22, 2023

We know you & we love you ♥️ ' Lauren Marais (@LaurenMarais3) February 22, 2023

We know you Russ, im a big fan, they just like joking around this side.. ' Fortune 🇿🇦 (@FortuneMiyambo2) February 22, 2023

The comedian has also been given some tips on how to navigate the country’s electricity crisis.

Survival kit for Southy: powerbank, fully charged. Loadshedding schedule of your area, otherwise see you soon. Welcome to SA🎉 ' AM-B-tious🇿🇦 (@sibiyalelo) February 22, 2023

Oh Russ….. not during the worst week of loadshedding 😵‍💫 ' Thee Weapon (@Stha_) February 22, 2023

did you bring your generator Russ? ' Lethokuhle Kambule 🇿🇦 (@IamLtkWarric) February 22, 2023