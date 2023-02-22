Go

'No one knows you here': Russ claps back at SA trolls

The American rapper said he finds it funny how some people on social media claim they don't know who he is when he is set to perform two sold-out shows in the country.

American rapper Russ. Picture: Twitter/@russdiemon
22 February 2023 15:18

Cape Town – Russell James Vitale, better known as Russ, has clapped back at social media trolls who claimed to not know him after he posted that he was in the country.

The American rapper, singer and songwriter will be performing in Cape Town on Friday and in Johannesburg on Saturday as part of his The Journey Is Everything world tour.

The 30-year-old said he finds it funny how some people on social media claim they don't know who he is when he is set to perform two sold-out shows in the country.

While he has been mocked by some, his local fans have welcomed him, with some very quick to defend him.

The comedian has also been given some tips on how to navigate the country’s electricity crisis.

