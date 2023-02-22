Mlambo reveals his concerns over Makhubele’s suitability for judicial office

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing allegations of gross misconduct against Judge Tintswalo Makhubele got into its first day on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has spoken of his concerns over Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s suitability for judicial office.

This as a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Makhubele got into its first day on Tuesday.

The allegations are contained in a complaint lodged by lobby group Unite Behind and Focus, in part, on Makhubele’s acceptance of an offer to chair the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after she was recommended for appointment as a judge in late 2017.

Makhubele was appointed to the Gauteng division of the High Court and the first witness to be called, Mlambo, has been testifying about her appointment process.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo told the tribunal that Judge Tintswalo Makhubele initially tried to conceal that she had accepted an offer to chair the Prasa board and that she only revealed it when he pressed her.

He said that he was disappointed by her conduct and voiced his displeasure.

And under cross-examination by her counsel, Vincent Maleka, he also revealed that, for him, this brought into question her suitability for judicial office.

"I would not have voiced my displeasure had I not held that view that she had rendered herself unsuitable by joining a litigant who was featuring in the division."

However, Maleka questioned why Mlambo didn’t raise these concerns in subsequent correspondence with then-Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

The tribunal continues on Wednesday, with Mlambo still on the stand.