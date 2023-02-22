Mfuleni police station is SA's leading murder precinct, crime stats reveal

Police have attributed the murder spike to the township's soaring population.

CAPE TOWN - The Mfuleni police station is ranked first in the top 30 worst precincts for murder in the country.

This was revealed in Tuesday's release of the Western Cape's crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022.

Eighty-nine people were killed in Mfuleni township between October and December of last year.

Western Cape police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile attributed the spike to the mushrooming of informal settlements, vigilantism, and gang-related killings.

"Mfuleni is also part of the gang stations and many other stations like Mitchells Plain that are part of the top 30 stations, those are the concerns we have.

"Not only in Mfuleni, the rapid increase in informal settlements in Harare, Makhaza, Enkanini and Endlovini, but the environment design in those areas is also not conducive for police to be around."