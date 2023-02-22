A light aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon resulting in the closure of the R43 near Pearly Beach.

The aircraft crashed at around 1PM and the R43 between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach has been closed.

Overstand Fire and Rescue services were clearing the scene and a stop-and-go system will be put in place once that has been completed.

The pilot and the co-pilot are reported to be fine and no other injuries have been reported.

We reached out to the South African Civil Aviation Authority for further details and received an automated response that they would provide further details in the coming days.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Light aircraft crashes resulting in closures on the R43