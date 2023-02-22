Lifeguards recover body of missing Strand fisherman

The 54-year-old is one of two fishermen who were reported missing on Monday. A search is still underway for the second fisher.

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescuers say lifeguards have found the body of a man believed to have disappeared while fishing in Strand earlier this week.

The discovery was made at Kogel Bay on Tuesday.

A search is still underway for another missing person.

"Police are assisting the families of two missing fishermen who were reported missing on a small open boat offshore of Strand on Monday, with identification after this body was located and recovered.

"It is believed that the body is that of a 54-year-old man from that incident, condolences are conveyed to the family," said the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI's) Craig Lambinon.