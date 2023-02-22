Khayelitsha & Mfuleni learner transport operational again: WC Education Dep

Thousands of pupils could not attend school due to taxi blockades last week that the department calls illegal.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said all contracted learner transport buses in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni have been able to operate again.

Last week, thousands of pupils could not attend school due to taxi blockades.

According to the department, contracted scholar transport drivers have been threatened and harassed by taxi association members who are falsely claiming that they were promised contracts by the department.

Education MEC David Maynier last week approached the High Court to obtain an urgent interdict against one of Cape Town's biggest taxi associations, the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).

He said the association agreed to an interim arrangement that involved suspending their illegal blockade until the matter could be heard before the court.

"We call on Codeta to issue a public statement, confirming they are undertaking before the court, not to threaten; intimidate or prevent learner transport from operating. The earlier threat to prevent buses from taking children to school has not yet been publicly retracted by the association."

Maynier said the situation has continued to cause fear among children and their parents.

"Unfortunately, the climate of fears and uncertainty created by the minibus taxi association led some parents to keep their children home from school, understandably fearful of the threats made over the past couple of weeks."

The department said there is more police presence along routes that were affected.