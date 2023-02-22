Juventus missing Chiesa and Pogba for Nantes showdown

Paul Pogba is still yet to play for Juve since returning from Manchester United after suffering a serious knee injury in July last year.

ROME, ITALY - Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba will both miss Juventus' Europa League play-off clash with Nantes after being left out of the squad on Wednesday.

Italy forward Chiesa is out of Thursday's second leg in France with a muscle problem after also missing Juve's win at Spezia on Sunday.

Italian media reported that the France midfielder could be in the Juve squad for their local derby with Torino in Serie A on February 28.

Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik is also out with a thigh injury suffered at the end of last month.

The Europa League is Juve's most realistic path to next year's Champions League as they are 12 points from the Serie A top four following a points deduction for illicit transfer activity in January.

Juve and Nantes are level at 1-1 following last week's first leg in Turin.