Infrastructure damage caused by floods leave Vanderbijlpark, Vaal without power

Gutted electricity infrastructure left residents without electricity since Saturday, following 12 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam being opened during the weekend to relieve pressure brought by the heavy rains.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said that the floods came after 12 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam were opened during the weekend to relieve pressure brought by heavy rains.

The floods destroyed several homes and swept away municipal infrastructure.

Electricity boxes and cables in several communities that were hit by the outpouring were swept away by the floods.

The Emfuleni local municipality’s ward councillor, Sybrand Smit, said that although a warning was sen t, there was nothing that could be done to lower the impact.

“This was just a matter of stormwater that came down, so there was nothing that could have been done to prevent this,” Smit said.

Eyewitness News was taken on a drive across the affected communities and in some places electricity infrastructure could be seen flowing along the Vaal River.

Meanwhile, the water levels at the Vaal and Orange River systems remain high.

