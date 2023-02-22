Flood warning sent to residents before Vaal Dam sluice gates opened - councillor

Emfuleni municipal ward councillor Sybrand Smit said that days before the floods hit, police warned communities near the river banks.

JOHANNESBURG - Emfuleni municipal ward councillor, Sybrand Smit, said that a warning of possible flooding was sent to residents before the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened.

At the weekend, several areas around the Vaal were submerged in water due to floods.

The Department of Water and Sanitation cautioned that it may have to open more gates if the water levels at the Vaal Dam continued to rise due to heavy rains.

The department said that the move was necessary to prevent the dam's infrastructure from collapsing, which would cause major devastation.

"A lot of people just ignored the warning, they’ve seen it as a joke," Smit said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government has begun with the mop-up operations.

