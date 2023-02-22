Diesel funds for generators at health facilities running out, NCOP told

The heads of the provincial departments on Tuesday addressing an NCOP ministerial briefing themed 'Mitigating the negative impact of load shedding in the provision of healthcare services'.

CAPE TOWN - Health MECs said that they were running out of funds to buy diesel for generators as longer bouts of power cuts mean that the back-up power supply was used as the primary electricity source.

The heads of the provincial departments on Tuesday addressing an NCOP ministerial briefing themed "Mitigating the negative impact of load shedding in the provision of healthcare services".

The national health department said that hospitals were being forced to switch off some critical areas and persistent power surges were a contributing factor to the reduced lifespan of specialised equipment like CT scans.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that power cuts had put many facilities under pressure, with no money for diesel.

"There's no new money for us to pay for the diesel, just like there’s no new money for the generators," Mbombo said.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said that operating theatres were also affected by power cuts.

"Our chiller plants and our air conditioners in theatres also don’t only do they require power energy some of the equipment in our theatres, they need more water pressure."

The provincial and national health departments will now come up with strategies like solar and UPS systems to help the hundreds of affected health facilities.