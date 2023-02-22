DA's De Freitas calls for probe into appointment of SA Tourism new board members

The DA's member of parliament said the new members' appointment could be unlawful, claiming certain procedures weren't followed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's (DA's) member of parliament, Manny de Freitas, has requested the portfolio committee on tourism to investigate the alleged unlawful appointment of three new members to the South African Tourism board.

The three were appointed on the third of this month, following the resignation of three board members after the almost R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal was made public.

In a statement, De Freitas said the new members' appointment could be unlawful, citing that certain procedures were not followed, and decisions made since they entered office may be nullified.

De Freitas also claimed that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu did not follow certain procedures in appointing the new board members.

He cited clause 13 of the Tourism Act which states that "before appointing members of the board, the minister must make a notice in the gazette and in two national newspapers, to invite nominations for membership," which he claims has not been done.

However, the Tourism Department's spokesperson, Steve Motale, said that clause 16 of the Tourism Act allows for the quick appointment of new board members.

“She subsequently appointed replacement board members in line with section 16(2) of the Tourism Act 2014, which states that if for any reason the office of a board member becomes vacant before the term of the incumbent expires, the minister may appoint any suitably qualified person to fill the vacancy.”

Motale said before the board members were appointed, Sisulu sought legal advice which in turn did not find the appointment invalid.