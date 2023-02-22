DA's Brink still to be sworn-in as councillor to contest Tshwane mayoral job

Cilliers Brink was announced by the DA-led multi-party coalition as a candidate for the Tshwane Mayoral position that is currently vacant due to Randall Williams resigning last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Speaker Dr Muruna Makwerela said that Cilliers Brink would have to be sworn in as a councillor first before he could compete for the mayoral position.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition in Tshwane announced Brink as its candidate to fill the vacant mayoral position which became open following the resignation of Randall Williams last week.

Introducing the DA’s Tshwane Mayoral Candidate, Cilliers Brink. His candidacy has also been endorsed by the multi-party coalition.



Cilliers was first elected a councillor in Tshwane in 2011, and served as member of the mayoral committee in 2016, and later became a DA MP in 2019. pic.twitter.com/b9e7tUL7DG ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 21, 2023

Brink is currently a member of Parliament and serves as the shadow minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

With the DA-led multi-party coalition announcing a mayoral candidate who is not currently a councillor in Tshwane, a vacancy in council will have to be created.

Makwerela said that only a councillor could become an executive mayor.

"There is a process to assimilate someone into council who is not yet a member and that must happen prior to the election date."

Makwerela said that the upcoming ordinary council meeting that was set down for Thursday had been cancelled.

He said that he would announce a date soon for a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.