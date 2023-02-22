DA-led coalition strives to be exemplary, successful govt in Tshwane: Brink

Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink aims to maintain his promise to make a better South Africa for its people.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayoral candidate for the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink says he wants to restore residents’ confidence in the capital city.

Brink, a DA member of Parliament has been chosen by the coalition to stand for executive mayor in Tshwane following the resignation of Randall Williams last week.

Cilliers held a media briefing on Wednesday where he outlined his plans for the city.

Brink said the DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane has to set an example of what a successful coalition government looks like.

He said the coalition needs to keep its promise to residents of building a working, corruption-free and stable city that can serve everyone.

Unlike in Joburg and Ekurhuleni, said Brink, the Tshwane coalition remains strong and has a majority of seats in the council.

“This coalition and the parties that form part of it do not have partners that run between the DA and ANC [African National Congress] and different parties in order to negotiate for better positions.”

The ANC in Tshwane said it is in consultation with other parties in the city to put up their own mayoral candidate.