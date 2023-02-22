Cosatu plans to shut down SA's public service for 7 days

The trade union federation said workers' foremost gripe is their wage dispute with the government.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Wednesday revealed that it's planning a

seven-day strike for next month.

The trade union federation, joined by affiliates, gathered in Cape Town to voice their demands ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech.

Union members were gathering just under a kilometre away from the Cape Town City Hall, where Godongwana is set to outline the government’s financial outlook for the next financial year.

Unions also want the public sector wage bill to be expanded “so that more teachers, nurses, police -, traffic and correctional service officers as well as social workers can be hired and get better pay…” pic.twitter.com/VhGoW4YjNZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2023

The South African Federation of Trade Unions, SAFTU, amongst others demand that government reverse budget cuts and increase spending in critical areas of service delivery. pic.twitter.com/ao8lX5jgNM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2023

Cosatu's first deputy president, Mike Shingange, elaborated on some of their demands.

"We are here to display our dissatisfaction with the government, how they've handled the public service impact, particularly on the collective bargaining. You'll remember that we have the dispute of 2022 with government, which while we were at conciliation they left us and came to Parliament and unilaterally implemented the 3% [wage hike]. We are still in that dispute now."

Shingange said that they will be serving a notice to strike on Wednesday.

"We've got a certificate since last year, we are definitely going to file for seven days' notice that's going to shut down the public service in the country."

Meanwhile, many South Africans are looking to the government for some reprieve from the economic chokehold they’re in.

