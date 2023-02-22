Conservation NGO saves wildlife species from being managed as livestock

The Endangered Wildlife Trust successfully had a decision made by the department of agriculture to declare a list of wild animals as livestock reviewed and set aside.

JOHANNESBURG – A number of animals previously classified as “landrace” breeds managed as livestock will soon have their wild species branding restored.

The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) successfully reviewed and set aside a decision made by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) in 2016 and 2019 to declare a host of wild animals as either landrace breeds, meaning indigenous and locally developed, and/or “locally adapted and regularly introduced breeds”, under the Animal Improvement Act of 1998 (AIA).

The call was made by former minister of the then-Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana, to include 33 wild mammal species in the AIA.

The AIA provides for “the breeding, identification and utilisation of genetically superior animals”, effectively managing them as livestock regarding the recognition of breeders’ rights, animal rights organisation Four Paws explained.

After seven years of hard work, the EWT succeeded in getting the matter to court, and in January 2020 launched its application in the North Gauteng High Court to review and set aside the DALRRD’s decision.

Their reasons were that the decisions did not follow public or intergovernmental participation. The EWT also questioned the environmental impacts of the decision, notably because several deer species listed were not indigenous to South Africa.

In addition, the EWT said the AIA amendments to allow wild animals as “breeds” to be managed by the DALRRD contravened parts of the Constitution, the National Environmental Management Act, the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, and the AIA itself.

“The EWT is pleased with the outcome and lauds the overturning of a decision that could have ultimately seen all wildlife in South Africa becoming managed as domesticated livestock,” the EWT said.

_Here is a list of some concerning wild animal species which would have been classified as livestock:

_

- Zebra (Burchell’s, Cape Mountain, Rau Quagga, and Hartman’s Mountain);

- Giraffe;

- White and black rhinoceros;

- Lion;

- Cheetah;

- Deer (White-tailed, Red, Fallow, Mule, Roe, and Black-tailed); and

- Black and blue wildebeest.