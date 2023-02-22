Budget 2023 - everything you need to know

From tax incentives to increased prices in alcohol, this is what you can expect for the year.

CAPE TOWN - Treasury has put numbers to its juggling act as it seeks to balance national spending priorities and an expanding social wage bill with constrained growth and energy generation capacity.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his second national Budget speech on Wednesday afternoon, saying National Treasury has a fiscal strategy to balance it all.

He believes it will protect social wages and help maintain a positive balance sheet without resorting to unsustainable borrowing and damaging tax increases.

The National Treasury said prolonged and debilitating power cuts, weaker global economic conditions and rising inflation are expected to reduce the country’s gross domestic product growth to less than 1% in 2023.

There can be no growth turnaround without a reliable supply of power. And a large part of this year’s budget is devoted to Eskom.

Treasury has also signed off on a major debt-relief arrangement for Eskom. Which will see R254 million of the utility’s debt transferred to the government balance sheet. This will be subject to strict conditions.

Godongwana also announced a tax rebate scheme to encourage homeowners to install solar panels and reduce their dependency on the national grid.

In spite of muted economic growth projections for the year, the National Treasury expects an increase in its tax revenue by more than R90 billion.

There are no new taxes proposed in this year’s budget but smokers and drinkers will feel the pinch with customary increases to so-called sin taxes

On the expenditure front, the social wage will continue to be the government’s largest spending base, with more than R370 billion allocated to social development for 2023.