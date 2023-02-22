ActionSA accuses ANC, EFF of hypocrisy in Joburg council

The ANC and EFF made an about-turn on whether the city should take out a R2 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Joburg has expressed concern over the hypocrisy of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accusing them of serving their own political interests before those of the residents of the city.

READ: Action SA urges new JHB mayor to focus on city's energy and water crisis

This is in response to Wednesday's council meeting, where the governing coalition, which includes the ANC, EFF and minority parties tabled a motion for the city to take out a R2 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The ANC and EFF rejected the same loan proposal in council late last year - saying the metro will not be able to settle the short-term loan.

READ: Malema on EFF governing gauteng municipalities: ‘we’re going to be the best

The ANC, EFF and their partners in Joburg - were against the former Democratic Alliance-led government's plan to take out an R2 billion loan citing various reasons.

However, on Wednesday the same partnership believes the loan would be of good use to the city, even though it would have to be repaid by June as outlined in the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Action SA's Sthembelo Majola said the party has written to the speaker requesting a detailed loan repayment plan.

"ActionSA is now concerned that due to the delays in the approval of the loan, with only four months left before the end of the City of Johannesburg's financial year, the city will be unable to repay the loan."

The ANC said the city desperately needs the loan.