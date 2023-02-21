Western Cape taxi strike called off, Santaco confirms

Santaco, the Western Cape Premier, the Cape Town Mayor, and the Mobility MEC agreed to call off the mini-bus taxi strike.

CAPE TOWN - A full-scale minibus taxi strike slated for Wednesday called off in Cape Town.

This comes after a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, the Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie on Tuesday.

A statement confirmed that Santaco's executive committee elected to call off the provincial stay away due to progress made in the meeting.

Santaco's Ryno Saaiers said this serves to notify all operators, drivers and commuters that taxi operations will continue normally.

"Yes, I can confirm the is an official Santaco letter out, Santaco will operate and that message has been out to the public at large."

Santaco wanted its drivers to park their minibus taxis on Wednesday.

The action would be in protest against what the taxi council deemed the impounding of its vehicles for traffic violations unfair while drivers waited for operating permits.