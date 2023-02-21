WATCH: Protesters call on Godongwana to save their communities

Social movements across Cape Town say they cannot sit idle and watch their communities deteriorate, and want tangible solutions to the ongoing energy crisis and service delivery issues, among other concerns.

CAPE TOWN - Social movements, labour and grassroots organisations protesting outside Parliament say they are tired of empty promises from government.

They want Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to table a budget that will benefit the poor and working class people.

Social movements from across Cape Town under the banner Cry for the Xcluded Forum are calling on Godongwana to clearly state how government plans to tackle the country's energy crisis, high unemployment, service delivery, and gender-based violence, among other things.

The forum's Madoda Cuphe said people are tired of the people's deteriorating living conditions in their areas.

"Our communities are drowned by rubbish everywhere, there's potholes everywhere, we're living with raw sewage in the streets. Something that you flush in the toilet comes out in front of your door."

Cuphe said they could not sit idle and watch their communities collapse.