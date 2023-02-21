Watch: Netflix releases trailer for new local thriller starring Gail Mabalane

‘Unseen’ is a six-part crime thriller that will premiere on the streaming service on 29 March.

Cape Town – A new crime thriller will be hitting South African screens soon.

Unseen is a six-part series that tells the story of Zenzi Mwale (played by Gail Mabalane) who pursues a search for her missing husband.

Her quest sees her going up against powerful and violent criminals.

The stellar cast includes renowned South African actors:

Gail Mabalane

Brendon Daniels

Hein de Vries

Waldemar Schultz

Vuyo Dabula

Ilse Klink

Colin Moss

Mothusi Magano

Abduragman Adams

Shimmy Isaacs

The series is the brainchild of the creators of the popular Netflix drama series, Blood and Water.

Unseen will premiere on Netflix on 29 March.

The new series has received some criticism, with some comparing it to the American Showmax series, The Cleaning Lady.

The series follows a marginalised Cambodian doctor in the United States who struggles to keep her ill son alive.

She becomes a cleaning lady for an organised crime syndicate to save her son's life.

Just making it categorically very clear - where Gail Mabalane goes, I go 🥳❤️🥳Looking forward to seeing the series! pic.twitter.com/LsXhmi3HQg ' Yaa Wena Cleva 💎 (@CranberryNessa) February 21, 2023

This looks interesting, I’m definitely going to watch ' Lebohang Tsinyane (@TheeMalebza) February 21, 2023

All the big guns are here😍! ' King James (@Kumkani_James) February 21, 2023