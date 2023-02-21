Watch: Netflix releases trailer for new local thriller starring Gail Mabalane
‘Unseen’ is a six-part crime thriller that will premiere on the streaming service on 29 March.
Cape Town – A new crime thriller will be hitting South African screens soon.
Unseen is a six-part series that tells the story of Zenzi Mwale (played by Gail Mabalane) who pursues a search for her missing husband.
Her quest sees her going up against powerful and violent criminals.
The stellar cast includes renowned South African actors:
Gail Mabalane
Brendon Daniels
Hein de Vries
Waldemar Schultz
Vuyo Dabula
Ilse Klink
Colin Moss
Mothusi Magano
Abduragman Adams
Shimmy Isaacs
The series is the brainchild of the creators of the popular Netflix drama series, Blood and Water.
Unseen will premiere on Netflix on 29 March.
WOW!!! 🥹 I cannot wait for you to see this! 🙌🏾 Thank you @NetflixSA & #TeamGambit & the incredible cast!!!!! #UNSEEN https://t.co/VTe6tqdpPK' Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) February 21, 2023
The new series has received some criticism, with some comparing it to the American Showmax series, The Cleaning Lady.
The series follows a marginalised Cambodian doctor in the United States who struggles to keep her ill son alive.
She becomes a cleaning lady for an organised crime syndicate to save her son's life.
Just making it categorically very clear - where Gail Mabalane goes, I go 🥳❤️🥳Looking forward to seeing the series! pic.twitter.com/LsXhmi3HQg' Yaa Wena Cleva 💎 (@CranberryNessa) February 21, 2023
This looks interesting, I’m definitely going to watch' Lebohang Tsinyane (@TheeMalebza) February 21, 2023
All the big guns are here😍!' King James (@Kumkani_James) February 21, 2023
Don’t we have creative writers in South Africa? Judging by the trailer, this series is the same as this one, even some of the lines 💔 kanti nifunda ntoni e Afda???? pic.twitter.com/JC9Ijyy2jN' Mzondi (@Alulu25) February 21, 2023