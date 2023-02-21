Vaal flooding having severe impact on businesses, say owners

The Water and Sanitation Department opened 12 of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates at the weekend after heavy rains caused water levels to rise drastically.

JOHANNESBURG - Some business owners affected by the severe flooding in the Vaal area said the disaster was having a severe impact on their revenue.

The Water and Sanitation Department opened 12 of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates at the weekend after heavy rains caused water levels to rise drastically.

The department said that it was forced to open the gates to relieve water pressure in the dam.

READ: Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

The flooding has left several homes submerged and some businesses were damaged.

VIDEO: 'It’s been a nightmare' - the Vaal sweeps away cars after bursting its banks during flooding

Stonehaven on Vaal - a restaurant along the banks of the Vaal River that also offers boat cruises - was one of the lucky businesses that were not too badly affected.

Its owner, Rex Anderson, said that the company made 25% of its profits from the cruises and that further flooding was unlikely to cause too much damage.

ALSO READ: Lochvaal residents threaten legal action against Rand Water, DWS over flooding

"The structure wouldn't be damaged. Anything that we have in the structures can be moved to higher ground, so as long as we get the warning," he said.

Anderson said that similar floods had rocked the restaurant a number of times before. He said that the company was prepared to protect its infrastructure should the situation become worse.

"In 1975, that's when the major floods were, and basically you’re not allowed to build below the 1975 floodline."

While Anderson watches and waits, customers could still be seen enjoying fine dining at the restaurant with the view of an overflowing river.

VIDEO: Vaal flooding update: More dam gates might have to be opened