Vaal flooding: damage estimated to run into millions of rands

After 12 of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates were opened following heavy downpours, surrounding communities were subjected to devastating flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lochvaal community watch in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday said infrastructure damage caused by flooding the area runs into millions of rands.

Over the weekend, parts of the Vaal including areas in Parys and Vanderbijlpark were flooded after 12 sluice gates of the Vaal Dam were opened.

The Water and Sanitation Department said this was done in order to relieve pressure after the Vaal Dam’s water levels became too high following the recent heavy rains.

What was known to be a small community that is home to hundreds of families and farmers was described as a devastation-stricken area.

Eyewitness News was taken on a drive across the community and many homes were on the brink of collapse following the floods.

The chairperson of the Lochvaal Community Policing Forum (CPF) Storm Zotcher said: “One of the properties down the road is worth about R12 million, it’s now gone.”

The CPF has been working with other organisations to assist the affected families.