Two people shot & wounded outside Bedfordview nursery

The man and woman were wounded while in their car, moments after she had dropped off her child at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Bedforview are investigating two cases of attempted murder, after a woman and her security guard were shot and wounded.

It is understood that the businesswoman had just dropped off her child at a nursery school in the area, when she was shot by an unknown assailant.

Police said that the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Both of the victims have been taken to hospital.

This is a developing story.