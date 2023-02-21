Tshwane without mayor after legal opinion rejects Williams' amended resignation

The former City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigned on 13 February and later that day submitted a second resignation letter to amend his resignation to be effective at the end of February.

JOHANNESBURG - The Speaker of the City of Tshwane council Dr Murunwa Makwarela said the municipality is without a mayor following an external legal opinion that rejected Randall Williams' amendment to his resignation date.

Williams initially resigned on 13 February, however, he submitted a second resignation letter later that day amending his resignation to be effective on 28 February.

The second resignation letter caused confusion within the Tshwane council resulting in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ councillors last week storming the mayor’s office and physically removing his mayoral committee members.

In a press briefing on Tuesday morning, Makwarela said due to the confusion within the council he ordered an external legal opinion on the matter.

"Yesterday [Monday], the 20th of February 2023, my office was furnished with an official signed legal opinion - which confirmed that the initial resignation of the executive mayor which was tendered on the 13th of February 2023 was valid and thus the resignation took effect on the midnight of the same day and that the amendment of date was unlawful.”