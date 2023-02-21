Tshwane multiparty coalition touts Cilliers Brink for mayoral post

The Tshwane multiparty coalition wants Cilliers Brink to replace Randall Williams as the executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane multiparty coalition said all its members will be voting for Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament Cilliers Brink to be the next executive mayor.

On Tuesday, the coalition announced its mayoral candidate to replace Randall Williams who resigned on February 13 after two years at the helm.

Williams resigned following a damning auditor-general’s report that found billions of rands and assets unaccounted for at the municipality.

Despite unhappiness about Williams from its coalition partners, the DA announced another member from its party to run for the position of mayor in Tshwane.

Congress of the People Tshwane councillor Dr Muruna Makwerela said according to the coalition agreement, the position of mayor is reserved only for the DA.

“As long as we are bound by the coalition agreement that position will be reserved for the DA.”

In a statement, the multiparty coalition said Brink is suitably qualified for the position of mayor with a history of service delivery work in Gauteng.

The DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane has a total of 109 seats, giving them a slim 50 plus 1% majority.