Top cop Masemola says police not aware of any syndicates involving hitmen

Crime stats for the last quarter of 2022 showed that at least 3,000 murders in the country involved a firearm, with reports that hitmen were the reason for the murder increase.

JOHANNESBURG - National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the police were not aware of any syndicates involving hitmen.

His comments came after the recent crime statistics showed a sharp rise in incidents of gun violence in the country.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele released the crime figures last week for the period between October and December 2022.

It showed that over 7,000 people were murdered over this period, with at least 3,000 involving a firearm.

READ: Quarterly crime stats: '2022 characterised by senseless killings,' says Saftu

There were reports of hitmen, also known as izinkabi, being the reason for the increase in murders.

Masemola said that in most cases, police were unable to prevent them from happening.

“In certain cases, we do have intelligence and these people are arrested in time, but unfortunately in other instances, we arrest them after. You have to take note that it’s crime that is planned behind closed doors."