'Some people have nowhere to go': Floods leave some EC communities destitute

Ten people died and hundreds were displaced from various parts of the Eastern Cape after destructive floods tore through the province over the past week.

GQEBERHA - Communities from various parts of Eastern Cape are picking up the pieces, after destructive floods tore through the province over the past week, affecting areas such as Komani.

The local MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that 10 people died and hundreds of others were displaced.

The provincial government has since provided temporary shelters to those left destitute.

Families were left salvaging the little they were left with after a storm swept away their homes and personal belongings.

Siyabonga Maguma from Komani lost everything. The informal settlement he resided in was one of the most affected.

Maguma was also worried about more heavy rains.

"This tragic event is painful. There are some people who have nowhere to go. We are also worried about the expected heavy rains this week. How are we meant to rebuild our lives?"

While the offer of temporary shelter was provided by Eastern Cape’s government, some community members in Komani refused to leave.