Social movements frustrated by ANC govt vow to use 2024 polls to effect change

A small group under the banner of Cry of the Xcluded Forum demonstrated outside Parliament ahead of the budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - Social movements under the banner of Cry of the Xcluded Forum said they will take out their frustrations at the general elections in 2024 if the government doesn't meet their demands.

A small crowd gathered in front of Parliament to convey their grievances to the government on Tuesday.

Their demonstration took place on the eve of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech.

The protesters said their demands are clear: the creation of decent jobs for the unemployed, an end to load shedding, the provision of decent housing for the poor and the delivery of services in impoverished communities.

Cry of the Xcluded organiser Madoda Cuphe said the African National Congress government needs to do better.

"We're saying to our people in the ANC next year it's elections. We still want to vote for you but what are we voting for if our lives are deteriorating the way they're deteriorating."

Peoples Health Movement's Sindiswa Godwana added that the government also needs to improve the health system in the townships.