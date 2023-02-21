Sisi Ntombela intends to resign as Free State premier - Mbalula

The Free State's Premier Sisi Ntombela has indicated that she would resign - so says African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

A few weeks ago, the ANC in the Free State resolved that she should be recalled from her position.

Party leaders, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, raised concerns over governance at both provincial and municipality levels in Free State. Last month, Ntombela failed in her bid to nab the position of ANC chairperson in the Free State after losing to Mxolisi Dukwana at the provincial elective conference.

The ANC's provincial executive committee earlier this month recalled Ntombela, as well as Mangaung mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana. She will therefore need to tender her resignation from the premier position.

The municipality has been plagued by serious allegations of maladministration, mismanagement of funds, corruption, and service delivery.

"We want a smooth process of transition. We don’t want drama because it’s unnecessary. Our people are not interested in positions; they are interested in us ensuring that we live up to our talk," Mbalula said.