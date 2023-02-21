SA not a poor country, but it has poor economic policies, says DA

DA MP Dion George presented the party's alternative budget on Monday in the run-up to Wednesday's budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is not a poor country but has poor economic policies, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has said.

The party said that it was possible to change the direction of the country's economic trajectory if government makes the right choices.

George put forward a number of proposals for Godongwana to consider in his budget.

These are centred around social spending and reforming the economy.

The proposals include a basic income grant of R585 and other tax relief measures.

George said that the country could make these proposals work.

"We are doing poorly economically because we have poor economic policy, but we are not a poor country, so we do believe that it's possible, if you implement reform in the economy, that our economy will grow, which means that more people will go into employment. You will then have less people that will need that grant."

On energy, he proposed that the energy sector be opened to allow more independent power producers.

The DA also proposed tax incentives for individuals to save and higher limits for tax-free savings.