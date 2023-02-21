SA get ready to rock your body because the Backstreet Boys are coming to town
The iconic 90s American boy band will be heading to the country for the first time as part of their ‘The DNA World Tour’.
Cape Town – The popular American 90s pop band, Backstreet Boys, will be coming to South Africa for the first time ever.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are heading to our shores in May as part of their The DNA World Tour.
They will perform on 16 May in Cape Town and on 19 May in Pretoria.
The Backstreet Boys kicked off The DNA World Tour in May 2019.
They have performed sold-out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
The Backstreet Boys’ career spans almost 30 years.
They have been described as one of the most iconic and best-selling boy bands in history.
Some of their hits include
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
I Want It That Way
Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely
Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
All I Have To Give
Shape Of My Heart
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 24 February.
For more information visit the Ticketmaster website.