SA get ready to rock your body because the Backstreet Boys are coming to town

The iconic 90s American boy band will be heading to the country for the first time as part of their ‘The DNA World Tour’.

Cape Town – The popular American 90s pop band, Backstreet Boys, will be coming to South Africa for the first time ever.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are heading to our shores in May as part of their The DNA World Tour.

They will perform on 16 May in Cape Town and on 19 May in Pretoria.

South Africa - GET READY cause we’re heading your way this May on the #DNAWorldTour 🇿🇦. Presale starts 22 February at 9am SAST / GMT +2. General on sale starts 24 February at 9am SAST / GMT +2 at https://t.co/nZWPiLWxgI pic.twitter.com/4Ddg3qFhN2 ' Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 20, 2023

The Backstreet Boys kicked off The DNA World Tour in May 2019.

They have performed sold-out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

The Backstreet Boys’ career spans almost 30 years.

They have been described as one of the most iconic and best-selling boy bands in history.

Some of their hits include

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

I Want It That Way

Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely

Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

All I Have To Give

Shape Of My Heart

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



The BACKSTREET BOYS, will be in South Africa for the first time on their DNA World Tour!



16 May: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

19 May: Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria



Discovery Pre-Sale: 22 Feb

General On Sale: 24 Feb#BackstreetBoys #TicketmasterZA pic.twitter.com/dmtAcCm59l ' Ticketmaster South Africa (@TicketmasterZA) February 20, 2023

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 24 February.

For more information visit the Ticketmaster website.