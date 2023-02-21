R2bn Parliament reconstruction estimated to take 2.5 years

Parliament announced on Tuesday that the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) will be the implementing agency for the R2 billion project.

CAPE TOWN - It will take two and a half years to construct new buildings for the country's legislators after last year's devastating fire.

This is half the time originally estimated by the Coega Development Corporation, which conducted the damage assessment.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said the rebuild also presented the legislature with the opportunity to modernise its buildings.

The first step will be removing the rubble from the National Assembly building, which bore the brunt of the three-day fire.

"As much as we will be focusing on restoration of the damaged buildings simultaneously, work will entail rethinking the precinct of Parliament in such a way that we can create much more usability of the precinct, optimise spaces, but also allow us to improve the security of Parliament."

George said at least 155 new offices need to be reconstructed immediately in an unaffected building so that members of Parliament have a space to work by the end of April.

The DBSA said it will first have to do detailed scope and design work before a completion date is set.